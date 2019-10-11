Gymnastics: Biles wins 16th world title, fifth all-around gold

STUTTGART, Germany: US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles won her 16th world championship gold medal and fifth all-around title in Stuttgart on Thursday (Oct 10).

Biles, 22, earned the 22nd world medal of her career, leaving her just one short of the all-time record, having already won team gold with the USA on Tuesday.

Chinese youngster Tang Xijing, 16, took silver, 2.1 points behind Biles, while Angelina Melnikova of Russia claimed bronze.

Biles extended her own record as the most decorated woman in world championships history to leave her just short of male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo's record of 23 world medals.

Biles led from the start, nailing her first discipline with a superb vault which scored 15.223 points.

She followed that up with a solid display on the uneven bars, where she posted the third-highest score, to consolidate her lead.

Biles dominated the beam and sealed gold with the highest score of 14.400 in the floor exercise when she had only needed 12.300 for the title.

She will attempt to bolster her medal tally and break Scherbo's record in this weekend's four apparatus finals.