Gymnastics: Biles wins comeback after two-year break

Simone Biles, who tied an Olympic record with five medals, four of them gold, at the Rio Games, hadn't competed since 2016 and she showed some signs of nerves.
COLUMBUS: Competing for the first time since winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics, Simone Biles recorded the top score in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise to win the US Classic in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday (Jul 28).

While Biles was just 10th in the uneven bars she still had enough to prevail in the city where she was born.

Her return to competition represents the start of what she hopes will culminate in further Olympic glory in Tokyo in 2020.

Team Coordinator Marta Karolyi hugs Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles and Madison Kocian of USA during the women's qualifications at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake)

Biles, 21, is among more than 100 gymnasts who say they were abused by former Gymnastics USA team doctor Larry Nassar. 

Nassar received a prison sentence of up to 175 years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct.

Source: Reuters/zl

