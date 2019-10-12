Gymnastics: Russia's Nagornyy captures all-around world title in Stuttgart

Russian Nikita Nagornyy clinched the men's all-around title at the gymnastics world championships on Friday, while team mate Artur Dalaloyan took second spot in Stuttgart.

REUTERS: Russian Nikita Nagornyy clinched the men's all-around title at the gymnastics world championships on Friday (Oct 11), while team mate Artur Dalaloyan took second spot in Stuttgart.

Needing 12.560 points on the horizontal bar to seal victory, Nagornyy landed a 14.166 to finish with an overall score of 88.772 to beat last year's champion Dalaloyan by a comfortable margin of 1.607.

Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev claimed the bronze medal after producing a spectacular routine on the parallel bars for the day's top score of 15.475.

Nagornyy and Dalaloyan's one-two finish follows Russia's first-ever world title in the men's team event on Wednesday to ensure an ideal preparation for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"Unbelievably happy because this is what motivated me to go and train in the gym daily for the past year," the 22-year-old Nagornyy said.

"Not just me but the whole team. What can I say? We were going here for this medal and we got it and we are unbelievably happy."



