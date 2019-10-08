Gymnastics: US women romp to fifth straight world title, Biles rewrites history

STUTTGART: The United States women cruised to their fifth consecutive title in the teams finals at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Tuesday (Oct 8), with Simone Biles becoming the event's most decorated woman.

The Americans hardly made a mistake, with Biles helping them to a score of 172.330 - 5.801 points more than second-placed Russia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biles secured her 21st world medal, overtaking Russia's Svetlana Khorkina for the women's record.

Only Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus has won more world medals with 23, which Biles could surpass by the end of the individual events this week.

Italy (164.796) took third spot for its first world team medal since 1950, while China slipped off the podium for the first time since 2003.

