Hadergjonaj backs Huddersfield to take points from Man City match

Huddersfield Town must use the positives from last season's results against Manchester City as motivation to collect at least a point against the Premier League champions in Sunday's match, defender Florent Hadergjonaj has said.

REUTERS: Huddersfield Town must use the positives from last season's results against Manchester City as motivation to collect at least a point against the Premier League champions in Sunday's match, defender Florent Hadergjonaj has said.

The West Yorkshire club suffered a narrow home defeat by City early last season but earned a surprising goalless draw against Pep Guardiola's dominant side in the reverse fixture in May.

Advertisement

Swiss international Hadergjonaj is confident Huddersfield can emulate that performance and recover from their opening 3-0 league defeat by Chelsea last weekend.

"We have shown last year that we can take points off every team," Hadergjonaj told the Huddersfield Daily Examiner. "Last year we got a 0-0 result against Manchester City away, so I don't see why we can't do that again in the new season.

"We have to keep going and look back at this game and take the positives out of it, and take them into next week's game against Manchester City."

Hadergjonaj also backed Huddersfield to avoid relegation for the second season in a row following the club's 16th-placed finish last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know that it will be hard, it's even harder in the second year, but I can't see why we can't do what we did last year and survive again," he added.

"The teams who have come up look strong and have bought a lot of players, but we are very confident that we can stay up again."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)