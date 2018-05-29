Hairdo goes Paire-shaped as Frenchman advances in Paris

PARIS: For someone who is often labelled a hothead, it is perhaps no surprise that Benoit Paire's head is burning.

The Frenchman dyed his hair platinum blond last week and even if it did not prevent him from beating Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the French Open on Monday, it is causing him some issues.

"It's a bit difficult to manage when I play... I went from white to yellow to grey," Paire, who is well known for losing his temper on court, told reporters.

"So the hairdresser is trying to arrange things these

days. But I'm trying to get out of it. My hair is very

damaged. It's burnt. My head is burning."

To make matters worse, Paire is also suffering from stomach problems. "I think I caught a virus two days ago, three days ago," he said.

"I believe I'm not the only one with it. So I had to go to the men's room at the end of the second set. I took two or three medications for my stomach ache."

At least Paire's face is not burning as he has kept his beard intact, and black.

The world number 51 next faces Japanese Kei Nishikori - in between hairdresser's appointments.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)