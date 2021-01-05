Top sumo wrestler Hakuho tests positive for COVID-19

TOKYO: Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) announced on Tuesday (Jan 5).

Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-serving yokozuna - top-ranked sumo wrestler - of all time announced via the JSA website that he took a COVID-19 test after losing his sense of smell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hakuho will now seek the advice of specialists, and the other wrestlers in his Miyagino stable will now also be tested, according to the statement.

Hakuho's positive test comes just five days before the sumo New Year Grand Tournament is due to start on Jan 10.

So far, the JSA hasn't said whether the tournament will be postponed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In May, 28-year-old sumo wrestler Shobushi died due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus after he became infected.

As of Tuesday, Japan has reported 249,246 cases of COVID-19 and 3,693 deaths.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday told a ruling party meeting a state of emergency declaration for Tokyo and the surrounding area would be decided on Thursday, local media has reported.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram