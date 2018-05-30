Halep faces playing catch-up

PARIS: Women's top seed Simona Halep had her first-round match against American Alison Riske postponed on Tuesday because of the late-running schedule on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It means the Romanian twice runner-up will play her first match on day four of the tournament and would likely face playing two days in succession to catch up.

Rain caused delays earlier in the day and with a men's singles match between 17th seed Tomas Berdych and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy still in the first set at gone 7.30pm local time, Halep's match was pushed back by a day rather than being shifted to another court.

Should she win when she finally gets her campaign under way, Halep would face American wildcard Taylor Townsend in the second round.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)