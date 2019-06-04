Halep in haste as defending champion swings into last eight

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Defending champion Simona Halep hurried into the French Open quarter-finals by sweeping aside Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in a 6-1 6-0 victory on Monday.

Third seed Halep produced a nearly flawless performance on Court Philippe Chatrier against a bold opponent who turned 18 last Friday.

The Romanian will now face either American teenager Amanda Anisimova or Spain's Aliona Bolsova.

Swiatek came out with all guns blazing but clearly failed to master her raw power, bowing out after 45 minutes when Halep whipped a forehand winner down the line.

"I have a good feeling, I feel good on court and I'm not stressing myself about the result," said Halep.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

