Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue

Sport

Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue

Defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a lower back complaint, organisers of the WTA 1000 tournament said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: French Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 30, 2020 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her second round match against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bookmark

REUTERS: Defending champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a lower back complaint, organisers of the WTA 1000 tournament said on Thursday.

World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha, has not played a competitive match since losing in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month.

"Unfortunately I am not feeling 100per cent in my lower back, and I have made the tough decision to withdraw from the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," the 29-year-old Romanian, who also won the Dubai event in 2015, said in a statement.

"I have great memories from winning my 20th WTA title after some really tough matches in Dubai last year so I'm disappointed that I won't be able to defend my title."

Halep follows world number one Ash Barty, who is recovering from a leg injury, in skipping the Dubai event, which runs from March 7-13.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark