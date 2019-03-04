Halfpenny in the mix but not expecting immediate recall

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny is not expecting a recall to the starting line-up for this weekend's Six Nations clash against Scotland but is delighted to be playing again after a lengthy lay-off which he said was difficult to deal with.

The 30-year-old British & Irish Lion completed another 80 minutes for the Scarlets in PRO-14 action at the weekend as he continued his comeback from a three-month absence with concussion.

"It is great to be back and I am loving being back on the field with the boys," said Halfpenny in a Welsh television interview.

"It has been a difficult couple of months and it was not the best of injuries. It was quite difficult to deal with at times and a bit unpredictable."

Halfpenny made his comeback at the end of last month against the Cheetahs and played another 80 minutes in Saturday’s home win over Munster.

They were his first appearances since a shoulder challenge from Samu Kerevi left him concussed during Wales's 9-6 win over Australia in their test in Cardiff last November.

Halfpenny could make the match-day squad, as Wales look to stay on course for the Six Nations title when they play at Murrayfield on Saturday, but admitted it would be difficult to dislodge Liam Williams, who was named man of the match in their last win over England.

"We will see what the selectors go with, but looking at the boys there they have been outstanding," said Halfpenny.

"That game against England was awesome. There is a great feeling in camp and it is a massive game at Murrayfield for this tournament.”

