Halfpenny likely to miss opening Six Nations games - Gatland

LONDON: Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny is likely to miss the first two games of the Six Nations against France and Italy as he recovers from concussion, head coach Warren Gatland said on Wednesday.

Halfpenny has not played since suffering a head injury against Australia during the November internationals but has been named in the 39-man Wales squad.

"We probably won't consider Leigh for the first couple of games," Gatland told reporters at a Six Nations launch at London's Hurlingham Club.

"He is making progress and improving. We are mindful at the moment that he is a bit symptomatic with headaches but he has been taking part in training," he added.

"For us it's about easing him back in slowly. Hopefully he starts taking a more regular part in training and (we will) potentially look at including him towards the end of the tournament."

Gatland said scrumhalf Gareth Davies had a quad strain and was also unlikely to be considered for France, as was centre Scott Williams, with an ankle injury.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against France on Feb. 1, seeking a first crown since claiming back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)