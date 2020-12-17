Haller earns West Ham draw with spectacular goal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Sebastien Haller's stunning bicycle kick earned West Ham United a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace for whom Christian Benteke scored and was also shown a red card on Wednesday.

Belgian striker Benteke's powerful header gave Palace the lead in the 34th minute at the London Stadium.

Yet Haller's acrobatic effort 10 minutes after the break levelled it up and when Benteke was dismissed 10 minutes later for catching Tomas Soucek with his arm it looked as though the hosts would go on to claim the victory.

Declan Rice went close for West Ham but Palace survived the closing stages with few alarms to grab a hard-earned point.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)