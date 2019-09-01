Haller on target again as Hammers beat Norwich

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko were on target as West Ham United picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

REUTERS: Sebastian Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko were on target as West Ham United picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

French forward Haller, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the close season, put the Hammers ahead in the 24th minute, sliding the ball home from close range after a wonderful cross from Arthur Masuaku.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal makes it three goals in two games for the club's record 45 million pounds (US$55 million) signing who opened his account with a brace at Watford last week.

Norwich, who have now suffered three defeats in their opening four games, should have pulled level in the 31st minute but Todd Cantwell put a header from close range wide, after a superb run down the flank from Max Aarons.

The Canaries then suffered a blow when captain Christoph Zimmermann was forced off with an injury following a strong challenge from Haller.

Ukraine international Yarmolenko doubled the lead in emphatic fashion with a fine left-foot volley from outside the box in the 56th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert Snodgrass should have added a third after being slipped in by Felipe Anderson but his effort was kept out by Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

"I think it was a massive performance as we played against a very good team who had played well against Chelsea and Newcastle. Tim Krul was their best player on the pitch. He played an unbelievable game," said West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini.

"Sebastien Haller is a complete player. He scores goals but works a lot for the team as well. He will continue improving in every game," added the Chilean.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke was unhappy that there was no sanction for Haller's challenge on Zimmermann.

"This is a game where VAR didn’t work. There was a nasty tackle against my centre back (Zimmermann) and it wasn’t even given as a free kick. Then a few minutes later my centre back wasn’t able to spring back and block the cross (for West Ham's first goal). My centre back is now in hospital. My feeling was this made the difference," he said.

"I’m a friend of VAR but on this day it didn’t work".

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis)