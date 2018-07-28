Hamilton beats the elements to seize pole in wet Hungary

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday after a qualifying session with thunder, lightning and plumes of spray.

Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 28, 2018 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during qualifying REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The Briton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas will line up alongside on the front row of the starting grid with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel behind them.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

