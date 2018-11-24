Hamilton on pole for final race of F1 season

Five-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes front-row lockout with pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

ABU DHABI: Five-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes front-row lockout with pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

The pole was a record-extending 83rd of the Briton's career and 11th of the season, as well as the fifth year in a row that Mercedes have swept the front row at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit.

Advertisement

Hamilton's pole lap of one minute 34.794 seconds was also a track record.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)