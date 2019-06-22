Hamilton on pole in France

Sport

Hamilton on pole in France

Lewis Hamilton seized pole position for the French Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday as Mercedes swept the front row of the grid.

French Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - French Grand Prix - Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France - June 22, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during qualifying REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The Formula One world championship leader was 0.286 seconds quicker than team mate Valtteri Bottas. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

