Hamilton on pole in France

LE CASTELLET, France: Lewis Hamilton seized pole position for the French Grand Prix in a track record time on Saturday as Mercedes swept the front row of the grid.

The Formula One world championship leader was 0.286 seconds quicker than team mate Valtteri Bottas. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third.

