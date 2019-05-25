Hamilton put Mercedes on pole for Monaco Grand Prix

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on an emotional pole position for the showcase Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.

The pole, record-extending 85th of the Briton's stellar career, came with Mercedes mourning the death on Monday of triple world champion Niki Lauda, the team's non-executive chairman.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel fourth.

A glaring strategy error by Ferrari cost Charles Leclerc the chance to shine at home, with the 21-year-old failing to make it through the first phase and qualifying only 16th after going fastest in final practice.

