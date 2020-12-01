Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19

MANAMA: Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, the sport's governing body FIA said.

The Briton, who wrapped up a record-equalling seventh world title last month, was isolating according to local health guidelines in Bahrain, the FIA said.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well," his Mercedes team said.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)