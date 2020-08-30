Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career win

Sport

Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career win

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Belgian Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - August 30, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crosses the line to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Bookmark

REUTERS: Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull.

Hamilton's 89th career victory left the six-times world champion two wins short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark