Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career win
Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.
Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull.
Hamilton's 89th career victory left the six-times world champion two wins short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)