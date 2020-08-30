Hamilton triumphant in Belgium for 89th career win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

REUTERS: Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in a one-two with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton's 89th career victory left the six-times world champion two wins short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)