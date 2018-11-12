Hamilton wins in Brazil as Mercedes take fifth F1 title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday as Mercedes clinched the Formula One constructors' world championship for the fifth year in a row.

The win was Hamilton's 10th of the season and 72nd of his career. The Briton has already won the drivers' title for a fifth time.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished an angry second after a collision with Force India's Esteban Ocon dumped him out of the lead and a likely victory, while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen took third.

