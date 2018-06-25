Hamilton wins in France to retake F1 lead
LE CASTELLET, France: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix from pole position for Mercedes on Sunday to retake the overall lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished fifth after a first lap collision.
The victory was the 65th of Hamilton's F1 career but the Briton's first in France, which was returning to the calendar after a 10-year absence. He now leads Vettel by 14 points after eight of 21 races.
Red Bull's Dutch 20-year-old Max Verstappen took the chequered flag in second place with Kimi Raikkonen completing the podium for Ferrari.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Chadband)