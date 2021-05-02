Hamilton wins in Portugal to stretch F1 lead

LONDON: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen to eight points after three races.

Verstappen finished second at the Algarve circuit with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas completing the podium, and taking a bonus point for the fastest lap, after starting from pole position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was fourth.

The victory was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's career.

