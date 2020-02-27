Hammer thrower Dry gets four-year ban for anti-doping violation

LONDON: British hammer thrower Mark Dry has been banned from all sport for four years for lying about his whereabouts to anti-doping officials, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) said in a statement on Thursday.

UKAD officials attempted to test Dry at his home in October 2018, and the anti-doping body said the athlete had provided a false account about why he was not at the address at the time.

Dry, 31, admitted to an independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) at a hearing in October last year that he had wrongfully claimed to have gone fishing on the day of the missed test.

The NADP dismissed the charges against Dry, following which UKAD appealed to the NADP's independent appeal tribunal, which concluded that Dry intended to "subvert the Doping Control process" and banned him.

"This case is a very clear example that athletes must conduct themselves with honesty during the anti-doping process, and what is at risk if they don't," UKAD Deputy Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs Stacey Cross said in a statement https://www.ukad.org.uk/news/british-hammer-thrower-banned-four-years.

Dry, who won Commonwealth Games bronze medals for Scotland in 2014 and 2018, will be banned until September, 2023.

He took to Twitter to express his frustration.

"I am very disappointed with this decision and heartbroken by it," he said https://twitter.com/Markdry/status/1233007863326482433/photo/1.

"I simply cannot understand how a different panel would arrive at a four-year ban conclusion, given that the Court of Arbitration for Sport clearly indicate that the misinformation I provided does not amount to tampering."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)