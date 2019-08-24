Hamstring injury sidelines Kompany as Anderlecht lose again

Vincent Kompany faces weeks on the sidelines after suffering another hamstring injury as his Anderlecht team lost again to continue their winless start to his managerial debut.

Kompany limped off with 15 minutes left in Friday's 1-0 loss at champions Racing Genk which left Anderlecht with two points from six matches in their worst start to a season in 21 years.

"It is too early to say how long he will be out but it looks like he'll have to miss at least one or two matches," Simon Davies, who is running the team from the dugout while the player-coach concentrates on captaining the side, told reporters.

Kompany has long battled with hamstring injuries which regularly sidelined him during more than a decade playing at Manchester City.

After the match, Kompany used social media to insist he would stick to his youthful selection.

"We don't believe the hype, we don't believe the drama. We believe in the process. We continuously produce good football, with a very young but talented squad. However, no results, so no excuses. Now there's nothing else to do but work even harder," he said on Twitter.

Anderlecht next meet Standard Liege on Sept. 1 while Kompany has a farewell match planned at Manchester City on Sept. 11.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)