Hapless Sassuolo have four goals disallowed in Napoli defeat

REUTERS: Hapless Sassuolo had four goals disallowed for offside, three of them following VAR reviews, in an unlucky 2-0 defeat by Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.

Elseid Hysaj put Napoli ahead in the eighth minute, the Albanian's first goal for the club on his 193rd appearance, with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Filip Djuricic had the ball in the net for Sassuolo in the 32nd minute but the linesman flagged and it was immediately disallowed for offside.

Four minutes later, Djuricic again thought he had scored when he fired in the rebound after Hamed Junior Traore's shot was saved by David Ospina. But, after a long VAR review and with Napoli waiting to kick off, the goal was disallowed for offside against Traore.

Francesco Caputo had a goal chalked off two minutes after the restart, then it was Domenico Berardi's turn when his effort was ruled out for offside against Caputo who had played the ball to him.

In both cases, Napoli were waiting to restart when the goal was disallowed.

Matteo Politano hit the post late on for Napoli and Allan rubbed more salt into Sassuolo's wounds when he swept home the second from the edge of the area in stoppage time.

Napoli, who have qualified for the Europa League as Coppa Italia winners, stayed seventh with 59 points with Sassuolo eighth on 48.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)