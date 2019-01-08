Harrington named Team Europe's captain for Ryder Cup 2020

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington was named Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup on Tuesday, less than four months after helping the team to a crushing victory over the United States in Paris.

The three-times major winner had been the clear favourite to succeed Denmark's Thomas Bjorn for the next tournament at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, having served as vice-captain at the last three Ryder Cups.

