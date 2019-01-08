Harrington named Team Europe's captain for Ryder Cup 2020

Sport

Harrington named Team Europe's captain for Ryder Cup 2020

Ireland's Padraig Harrington was named Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup on Tuesday, less than four months after helping the team to a crushing victory over the United States in Paris.

Ryder Cup - European Tour announce captain for 2020 Ryder Cup
Golf - Ryder Cup - European Tour announce captain for 2020 Ryder Cup - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Britain - January 8, 2019 Padraig Harrington during the announcement after being appointed as the European Ryder Cup Captain for The 2020 Ryder Cup Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Bookmark

WENTWORTH, England: Ireland's Padraig Harrington was named Europe's captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup on Tuesday, less than four months after helping the team to a crushing victory over the United States in Paris.

The three-times major winner had been the clear favourite to succeed Denmark's Thomas Bjorn for the next tournament at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, having served as vice-captain at the last three Ryder Cups.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark