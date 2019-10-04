Hassan on course for unique double after winning 1500m semi

DOHA: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands stayed on course for a unique 1,500-10,000 metres double at the world championships by easily winning her semi-final on Thursday.

The Dutchwoman, who won the 10,000 on Saturday, was trailing at the bell but comfortably worked her way through the pack on the final lap to win in front of the first near-full house of the championship at Doha's air-conditioned Khalifa stadium.

Kenya's defending world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, back after giving birth to a daughter last year and having recovered from an adductor injury, finished fourth and also qualified.

America's Jenny Simpson won the second semi-final in which Britain's European champion Lara Muir and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, two other contenders, also qualified.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)