Hassan takes 10,000m world title with late surge

DOHA: Sifan Hassan produced a stunning final lap to win the women's 10,000 metres at the world athletics championships on Saturday, an event she only began running this season.

The Dutchwoman, running the distance for the second time, overtook Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey just before the bell and powered away over the last lap to win in a season's best time of 30 minutes 17.63 seconds.

Gidey was second and Kenya's Agnes Tirop third.

Gidey and the other Ethiopian runners enjoyed the backing of a small but noisy, flag-waving contingent of their compatriots in the crowd, but thousands of seats remained empty.

Hassan, who moved to the Netherlands after leaving Ethiopia as a refugee when she was 15, will also run either the 5,000 metres of 1,500 metres later in the competition.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

