Hastings, Bayliss included in Scotland squad for France game

Flyhalf Adam Hastings will return to Scotland's squad for Sunday's Six Nations game against France following a shoulder injury, while backrow Josh Bayliss has been called up for the first time, Scottish Rugby said on Sunday.

Hastings suffered the injury against Wales in last year's Six Nations game in October.

Uncapped Bayliss has been included in the squad after qualifying for Scotland through his Aberdeen-born grandmother.

"We welcome Josh into our squad as we look to build on our opening two games of the Championship," head coach Gregor Townsend said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/scotland-squad-update-france.

"We have been following his performances with Bath and a combination of his form and a couple of injuries in our squad have given us the opportunity to involve him for the first time."

Scotland will be without centre Cameron Redpath and backrow pair Gary Graham and Blade Thomson, who have all returned to their respective clubs due to injuries.

Prop Zander Fagerson will also miss the game, with Scottish Rugby set to appeal his four-match ban following his red card in their 25-24 loss to Wales on Feb. 13.

Scotland, who won against England in the opening match before losing to Wales, are fourth in the Six Nations standings with five points.

Scotland team to face France:

Backs: Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg (captain), Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, James Lang, Sean Maitland, Duhan van der Merwe, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Scott Steele, Duncan Taylor, Jaco van der Walt.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, Alex Craig, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Rob Harley, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Cornell du Preez, Darcy Rae, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Stewart, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)