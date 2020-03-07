Hatton and Kang lead after 36 holes at Bay Hill, McIlroy two back

Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang took the second-round lead while Rory McIlroy stayed in contention at a windswept Arnold Palmer Invitational in central Florida on Friday.

Mar 6, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tyrrell Hatton hits driver on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. PHOTO: Reuters/ Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

England's Hatton by his own admission held his score together with smoke and mirrors on his inward nine but managed a three-under-par 69 on the Bay Hill course in Orlando.

South Korean Kang tamed the whipping winds, racking up six birdies in a 68 that was bettered by only one player, Danny Lee, who shot 67.

At seven-under 137, Hatton and Kang lead New Zealander Lee by one shot, while 2018 champion McIlroy is two behind after a 73 marred by a double-bogey at the par-four eighth.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, winner of last week's Honda Classic, continued his stellar form with a 69 and joined McIlroy two back, along with American Harris English (70).

Recent world number one Brooks Koepka (73) trails by eight shots, but a host of big names missed the cut, including Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood and Justin Rose.

Another former number one, Jason Day, withdrew after four holes, citing a bad back.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

