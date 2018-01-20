Hazard nets double as Chelsea ease to victory at Brighton

Jan 20: BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0 CHELSEA 4

Two goals from Eden Hazard helped Chelsea cruise to a 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday for their first league win of 2018.

Chelsea's midweek penalty shootout success over Norwich City in the FA Cup meant they had drawn their last five games in regulation time in all competitions but Hazard and Willian struck inside six minutes to set them on their way on Saturday.

Brighton tried to get back into the match but were denied by the bar, some fine saves by Willy Caballero - making his first league start for Chelsea in place of injured Thibaut Courtois - while having two penalty appeals waved away by the referee.

With Brighton pushing forward, Hazard brilliantly netted a third 13 minutes from time before Victor Moses made it four late on. The win took Chelsea above Liverpool - who play on Monday - into third. One win in 13 league games leaves Brighton 16th.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement