He was rubbish, Hearts manager says of new Czech signing

LONDON: Hearts manager Craig Levein has given new Czech signing David Vanacek an immediate wake-up call by describing his Scottish Premiership debut as "rubbish".

The 27-year-old striker, who has joined from FK Teplice, made his first appearance in a Scottish Cup win on Sunday but lasted only half an hour before being substituted in Wednesday's 2-1 league defeat to Dundee at Tynecastle.

"I thought he was rubbish, and felt he just looked as if he wasn't at the races," Levein told reporters. "He'll need to do a hell of a lot of work to get himself to the fitness he needs to be at."

Vanacek scored seven goals in 16 games for Teplice in the Czech league before the winter break.

"He's had a break and he's joined us at our training camp looking like he's had a break," said Levein.

