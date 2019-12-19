Heat limits New Zealand preparations for Boxing Day test

New Zealand and Cricket Victoria have decided to cancel the opening day of their two-day warmup match ahead of the Boxing Day test against Australia due to extreme heat forecast for Friday.

MELBOURNE: New Zealand and Cricket Victoria have decided to cancel the opening day of their two-day warmup match ahead of the Boxing Day test against Australia due to extreme heat forecast for Friday.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed his team would rest on Friday with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The squad will then train at the MCG on Saturday morning in much cooler conditions before batting first in a full-day match against the Victoria XI on Sunday," the team said in a media release on Friday, referring to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kane Williamson's side lost the first match of the three-test series in Perth by 296 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)