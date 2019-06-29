Heavy traffic forces delay to Colombia-Chile quarter-final

Sport

Heavy traffic forces delay to Colombia-Chile quarter-final

The start of Friday's Copa America quarter-final has been delayed 20 minutes after the Chilean team bus was caught up in Sao Paulo's notorious traffic.

Copa America Brazil 2019 - Quarter Final - Colombia v Chile
Soccer Football - Copa America Brazil 2019 - Quarter Final - Colombia v Chile - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - June 28, 2019 Chile's Charles Aranguiz scores their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Bookmark

SAO PAULO: The start of Friday's Copa America quarter-final has been delayed 20 minutes after the Chilean team bus was caught up in Sao Paulo's notorious traffic.

The reigning champions, who are set to play Colombia for a place in the semis, have already complained about the traffic in Brazil and were held up between their hotel and the Corinthians arena.

The game, originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. kick-off, had been put back to 8:20 p.m., the Chilean team tweeted.

The delay is the latest issue to tarnish this year's Copa America, with coaches and teams criticising the state of the pitches and fans inside stadiums upset at the constant stoppages for the Video Assistant Referee.

Thousands of tickets have gone unsold for the Copa, the first to be held in Brazil since 1989.

(Editing by Peter Rutherfordpeter.rutherford@thomsonreuters.com; +822 3704)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark