Henderson, Bronze win England's player of year awards

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been named England's players of the year for 2019, the Football Association has said.

REUTERS: Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been named England's players of the year for 2019, the Football Association has said.

Liverpool captain Henderson secured the men's prize ahead of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane after lifting the Champions League trophy with the Merseyside club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old also helped England secure qualification for Euro 2020 as well as a third-place finish at the inaugural UEFA Nations League and reached the landmark of 50 caps in March.

Bronze, who won the women's award for 2019 ahead of Ellen White and Beth Mead, helped Olympique Lyonnais to the Champions League title in May.

The 28-year-old right back was part of the England squad that won the SheBelieves Cup last year and reached the World Cup semi-finals in France.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

Advertisement