Henderson becomes most prolific Canadian winner on LPGA Tour

REUTERS: Ontario's Brooke Henderson became the most prolific Canadian winner on the LPGA Tour when she pipped four players by one stroke at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday.

Henderson finished at 21-under-par 267 at Blythefield Country Club to secure her ninth career victory at the age of 21.

She was previously tied with Sandra Post for the most LPGA wins by a Canadian player.

Henderson carded 70 in the final round, while Americans Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, Australian Su Oh and Japan's Nasa Hataoka tied for second.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ian Chadband)