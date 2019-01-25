Henry on the warpath as looks to motivate struggling Monaco

PARIS: Monaco coach Thierry Henry said his team were "going to war" in a rallying call ahead Saturday's Ligue 1 encounter with Dijon after a winless run of five matches and amid media reports that he is facing the sack.

Monaco have picked up only two points in their last five Ligue 1 encounters and sit second from bottom in the table. The principality side were also knocked out of the French Cup in the last 32 by Ligue 2 side Metz on Tuesday.

This followed a 5-1 demolition at home by Racing Strasbourg in their last league outing with the club showing no signs of improvement since signing midfielder Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea earlier this month.

Henry said that he would make changes to his squad but did not elaborate.

“We need guys who want to save the club, who don’t think about themselves. We’re going to war,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Asked who would be left out at Dijon, he replied: “You will see. There are too many names...

“But despite the results we are still alive,” added Henry, who refused to speculate on his future at the club amid French media reports that he could be sacked three months after being appointed.

Monaco are three points from the safety zone with 15 points from 21 games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)