Henshaw, O'Mahony named in Ireland lineup for Wales clash

REUTERS: Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made two changes to the starting lineup for their second Six Nations game against champions Wales on Saturday, with Robbie Henshaw and Peter O'Mahony being named as injury replacements.

Henshaw replaces injured centre Garry Ringrose, who was ruled out of Ireland's next two matches against Wales and England after he sustained a hand injury in their tournament opener against Scotland over the weekend.

O'Mahony comes in for Caelan Doris after the number eight was injured early in the 19-12 win in Dublin, with CJ Stander set to step into Doris' role.

Uncapped forward Max Deegan is set to make his international debut after he was named among the replacements while the experienced Keith Earls, who missed the win over Scotland, is back on the bench.

Ireland starting lineup: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)