Football: Stunning free-kick goal gives Pahang advantage in Malaysia FA Cup semi-final

KUANTAN: FA Cup defending champions Pahang have a two-goal advantage after their first leg semi-final with Perak, scoring a 3-1 win at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan on Saturday (Jun 22)

Playing on their home turf, Herold Goulon put the Tok Gajah’s squad in the lead through a header in the 11th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National naturalised player Mohamadou Sumareh scored the host’s second goal when he netted the crossed ball from Norshahrul Idlan Talaha in the 39th minute.

Perak reduced the deficit through J Partiban in the 54th minute.

Goulon scored his second goal deep into injury, with a stunning free-kick from inside his own half to seal a 3-1 win for the home side.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Pahang head coach Dollah Salleh said his team was lucky to come away with a win in the tight contest.

“We played well in the first half when we scored two goals until we lost Nwakaeme in the 32nd minute.

"Perak took advantage of the lapse to slot in a goal before we bounced back to eventually net the third goal,” he told reporters after the match at Darul Makmur Stadium.

Dollah said the last goal was a relief to him as the two-goal advantage would be helpful in the return match.

“I think it would not be an easy game and we have to be even better prepared,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak head coach, Mehmed Durakovic admitted it was difficult for them to accept the loss as his players performed well especially in the second half.

“Even though we lost, I believe we can bounce back in the return match for a slot in the final,” he said.

