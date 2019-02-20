Herrera happy to do the hard yards at Man United

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic have been working overtime in the Manchester United engine room of late but the duo are content to carry the load if it lets the attacking players focus on scoring goals, Herrera has said.

United, who have won eight of nine Premier League games under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are also beginning to see the best of midfielder Paul Pogba, with Herrera and Matic giving him the platform to create and drive the side forward.

"I said to the manager we are running a lot at the moment to make our forwards enjoy it," Herrera told the club's official monthly magazine.

"Sometimes it's hard for us but as long as they score goals and as long as they make our fans enjoy the games we'll continue doing that... we'll probably need a long holiday afterwards."

United, who beat Chelsea 2-0 on Monday to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, return to league action when they host second-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

A 3-1 defeat to the Merseyside club in December proved to be Jose Mourinho's final match in charge at United.

"The mood at the moment, the atmosphere, it's fantastic and I think the fans feel like we're doing what they want us to do," Herrera added.

"We're going now in the way they want us to go – winning, but also in the style of football, the attacking football, always trying to create chances, always trying to be the protagonist team on the pitch."

United are fourth in the table with 51 points from 26 games.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)