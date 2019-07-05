Herrera promises passion as he signs for PSG

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Paris St Germain have signed free agent Ander Herrera on a five-year deal after the Spanish midfielder ran down his contract with Manchester United, the French champions said on Thursday.

REUTERS: Paris St Germain have signed free agent Ander Herrera on a five-year deal after the Spanish midfielder ran down his contract with Manchester United, the French champions said on Thursday.

Herrera, 29, joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 but confirmed in May that he would not extend his contract with the Premier League club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Paris St Germain is the greatest club in France," Herrera told PSG's website. "It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title.

"I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colours ... Joining this club is an amazing feeling.

"Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion."

Herrera, who came through the ranks at Real Zaragoza before joining Athletic Bilbao, made 189 appearances for United in all competitions and scored 20 goals. He won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his time at the English club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)