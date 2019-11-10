Herrmann double keeps Gladbach top of the table

BERLIN: Patrick Herrmann scored once in either half as Borussia Moenchengladbach eased past Werder Bremen 3-1 on Sunday to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Gladbach, playing their best season in more than 40 years, struck twice in three minutes with Ramy Bensebaini heading in from close range in the 20th and Herrmann adding another in the 22nd.

The 28-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Gladbach, slotted in his second goal of the afternoon on the hour after keeper Yann Sommer had saved a Bremen penalty.

The Foals, who also hit the woodwork and have now won seven of their last eight matches, were left with 10 men when Bensebaini was sent off with a second booking in the 87th before Leonardo Bittencourt got a stoppage-time goal for the visitors.

Gladbach earlier had Christoph Kramer and Laszlo Benes taken off injured, the latter with what looked like a serious ankle injury.

Gladbach lead the title race on 25 points, with RB Leipzig in second place on 21. Champions Bayern Munich crushed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Saturday to move up to third, also on 21.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)