Hertha team in isolation after several coronavirus cases

BERLIN: Strugglers Hertha Berlin players and staff were sent into isolation for 13 days after coach Pal Dardai, assistant coach Admir Hamzagic and striker Dodi Lukebakio tested positive for COVID-19, the club said.

Sports director Arne Friedrich, who has the appropriate coaching licence, will provisionally take over as coach with the team living together until then and leaving their designated base only for matches and training.

"We are forced to isolate due to the positive cases," Friedrich said. "We will limit contacts and have daily PCR tests to have as much safety as possible."

"We have to accept this challenge as a team and do everything so we can lay the remaining games successfully."

Hertha are deep in relegation trouble with six games remaining in the season and travel to fellow strugglers Mainz 05 on Sunday.

Hertha are in 15th place on 26 points, as many as 16th-placed Arminia Bielefeld who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)