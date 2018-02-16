Heynckes convinced Neuer will be fit for World Cup

MUNICH, Germany: Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be fit to play at the World Cup, his club coach at Bayern Munich, Jupp Heynckes said on Friday (Feb 16).

Neuer is recovering from a broken foot and has only played four matches this season. He has not turned out for his country since October 2016.

"I'm totally convinced that he'll play for us again (this season), and that he'll go to the World Cup," said Heynckes ahead of the Bundesliga leaders' trip to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Neuer first broke his foot in April 2017 but rushed his comeback and broke it again at the start of this season.

Heynckes refused to speculate on when Neuer would be fit again but added: "Manuel is in great shape psychologically ... and is progressing very well."

Sven Ulreich has been playing well in Neuer's absence and will line up for Bayern at home to Besiktas in the Champions League last 16, first leg next week.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen has made the Germany No.1 shirt his own in Neuer's absence.