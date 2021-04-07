Highlanders halfback Fakatava out for season with knee injury

REUTERS: Otago Highlanders' highly-rated scrumhalf Folau Fakatava will be out of action for up to a year after sustaining a knee injury in last week's win over the Canterbury Crusaders, the New Zealand Super Rugby team said on Wednesday.

Fakatava, who last month signed a new deal until 2023, would need an operation to repair the damage and a rehabilitation period of nine to 12 months, the Highlanders said.

"This is tough on Folau; he's been playing outstanding rugby this season and he must have been in consideration for the All Blacks with his performances in Super Rugby Aotearoa and the Mitre 10 Cup," Highlanders head coach Tony Brown said.

"We're fortunate that we have an excellent replacement in Kayne Hammington, who has been training hard for an opportunity, he is very experienced and knows our game well."

