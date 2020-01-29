Highlights - Day 10 at the Australian Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

1107 KONTAVEIT LOOKING TO CONTINUE RUN

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and fourth seed Simona Halep have begun warming up for their quarter-final clash on Rod Laver Arena.

Halep has won both of their previous matches and is looking to advance to her second semi-final at Melbourne Park after she made the final in 2018. Kontaveit is playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

The pair will be followed onto the main showcourt by two times Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Early cloud cover has cleared with a predicted high of 29C (84.2°F) and only light winds.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)