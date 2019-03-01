Highlights - Super Rugby week three

REUTERS: Highlights from Super Rugby week three matches:

HURRICANES 43 BRUMBIES 13

Advertisement

Ngani Laumape scored a hat-trick of tries on his home ground as the Hurricanes showed how dangerous they can be with victory over the Brumbies in Palmerston North.

Hurricanes captain Dane Coles also crossed twice while James Blackwell scored after the final hooter for the home side, who were given no ball or space last week by the Crusaders, but were at their dynamic best on Friday as they played at pace and attacked from anywhere on the field.

Hooker Folau Fainga'a and Tom Wright crossed for the Brumbies, who showed signs of the play that destroyed the Waikato Chiefs 54-17 last week but were forced to chase the Hurricanes in the second half.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Advertisement