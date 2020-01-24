Highlights: Day five at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Highlights of the fifth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1100 PLAY STARTS ON TIME WITH DOUBLES

Play started on time with most of the outside courts hosting first round doubles matches, while world number one Ash Barty opens the third round in the singles on Rod Laver Arena against Kazakhstan's 29th-seed Elena Rybakina.

Women's champion Naomi Osaka opens the evening session against American teenager Cori Gauff in arguably the singles clash of the day on the showcourts.

After rain caused delays for the outside courts early on Thursday the weather forecast was for a high of 24 Celsius (75.2 Fahrenheit) but with breezy conditions still to test players at Melbourne Park.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sam Holmes)

